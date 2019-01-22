Coast Union High girls basketball focus on ‘high aspirations’ as playoffs near

The Coast Union High School girls basketball team had little trouble with its past three Coast Valley League (CVL) opponents – SLO Classical Academy, Valley Christian Academy (VCA), and Maricopa — winning by an average margin of victory of nearly 47 points.





In the Broncos’ 59-19 win Jan. 14 over Valley Christian, Ailyn Casas (15 points), Ellie Kennedy and Kaylee Ferguson each had 10 points, and Karis Lawson led the Lady Broncos with eight assists.

Coming into Tuesday night’s game against second-place Coastal Christian (late for publication), Coast was 8-0 in the CVL. It’s a foregone conclusion that Coast Union will win the CVL, but the heavy lifting comes when the playoffs begin in a couple of weeks.

“It’s been a challenge keeping girls motivated and keeping improving in every game, and in every practice,” head coach Keith Stowers said in reference to the lopsided nature of the games. “But this is a special group of girls with high aspirations.”

Following the Coastal Christian game, Coast Union next plays at Dunn on Friday, Jan. 25, before returning home to face Shandon at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Boys face first-place showdown

The boy’s basketball team enters this week as the second-place team in the Coast Valley League at 7-1 heading into a Tuesday night showdown with first-place Coastal Christian (5-0).

Coast is coming off a 58-24 road victory over Maricopa. Nate Markham led the Broncos with 23 points, and David Amodei added 16 points. David May grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the team.

Markham leads the Broncos an 18.5 points per game average, while Amodei averages 8.2 per game. Forrest Johnson is second on the team at 8.7 points per game, and he leads the team with 39 3-point shots.

May only has 43 points in those 20 games, but his value to the team is not based on scoring points. May’s role as the wide-bodied strongman under the basket is “incredibly important,” said head coach Gehrig Kniffen.

Senior center David May has 95 rebounds through the team’s first 20 games; he has 28 steals and leads the Broncos with eight blocked shots. Here he defends the Coast Union basket in an earlier game this season. Debbie Markham Courtesy photo

“To have someone that’s not focused on his scoring but just wants to play hard and win games is so valuable to the team,” Kniffen said. “He has no ego and it allows everyone on the team to be more successful. He’s been great this year.”

May has hauled down 95 rebounds, has 17 assists, 28 steals and eight blocked shots (he leads the team in blocked shots). Only Markham has more rebounds (190).

Following the Coastal Christian game, the boys play at Dunn on Friday, Jan. 25, and return home against Shandon for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 game. That game is broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on www.1035ktea.com.