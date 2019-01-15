Coast Union High girls basketball continues dominance in Coast Valley League

The Coast Union girls basketball team continues to coast through the Coast Valley league with a 7-0 record (12-4 overall) following Monday night’s 59-19 rout of Valley Christian Academy.
On Friday, Jan. 11, the Broncos also jumped all over the San Luis Obispo Classical Academy in a 65-9 win. Four players scored in double figures in that blowout.
“These girls are learning to play at a high pace control style of play,” Coast head coach Keith Stowers said.
Coast faces off against second place Coastal Christian (4-1) in a 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, the next home game for the Broncos, that will likely decide the league championship.
