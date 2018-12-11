Coast Union High cross country runners receive year-end awards

Coast Union High School senior cross country runner David Amodei was named the boys’ MVP by coaches Ayen Johnson and Wade Lawrence. The girls MVP was freshman Amy Colin, and the Coach’s Award went to sophomore Jorge Merced.





The coaches singled out the senior runners who ran all four years at Coast and gave them “4 Dedication Rocks,” representing “longevity, endurance, and dedication,” according to Johnson. The four are: Isabella Raethke, David May, Cesar Hernandez and Vanessa Ramirez.