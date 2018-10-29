Coast Union runners compete at SLO County cross-country championships

Junior cross country competitor David Amodei was the top male Bronco runner at the 2018 San Luis Obispo County Championships at Laguna Lake Park on Oct. 25. Amodei came in 59th out of 170 runners with a time of 18:30. Freshman Amy Colin, the first Bronco female finisher, came in 62nd out of 107 female runners; her time: 22:47.19.

Sophomore Axel Becerril (21:33.70) came in 146th; junior Eder Ramirez (21:57) came in 152nd; and Jorge Merced (22:33) finished 156th. Freshman Alex Mercado (22:34) came in 157th; sophomore Giovanni Mora (23:38) was 164th; and senior Cesar Hernandez (25:14) came in 166th. On the girls’ side, senior Bella Raethke finished as the second female Bronco runner behind Colin (23:58.88), 76th out of 107 runners; sophomore Crystal Fabela (27:21.57) came in 97th; and senior Vanessa Ramirez (28:16.50) finished 99th.

Sophomore Michelle Acosta (29:05.88) finished 101st; junior Alondra Mercado (29:06.85) came in 102nd; junior Emma Sison (29:07.75) was the 103rd Coast Union female finisher. Cross country coach Ayen Johnson said, “Overall the athletes did well. The course was new this year and so they had to adjust to the new map and terrain.”

For the first time at the SLO County Championships, Coast Union included student athletes from Santa Lucia Middle School – who only ran two miles, according to Johnson. Alex Merced (13:13) came in 42nd in a field of 182 boys; and Cesar Mora (14:00) came in 80th.

