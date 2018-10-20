Coast Union football drops non-conference game to Desert High

The Coast Union High School football team was defeated 62-49 in a non-league game Friday night, Oct. 19, at the hands of the visiting Desert High School Scorpions from Edwards Air Force Base.

The game was a back-and-forth, evenly matched contest until the fourth quarter, when the Scorpions’ fleet-footed receivers and shifty running backs scored on long runs to pull ahead for good.

Broncos quarterback Emany Plasencia scored four rushing touchdowns in the first half and one in the second. He also booted a pair of field goals and successfully kicked several extra points. Wide receiver Cristian Castillo caught a touchdown pass in the second half for Coast.

The game was marred by an extraordinary number of penalties. At one point in the fourth quarter, five flags were thrown consecutively, based on apparent offside infractions — and delay of game penalties — by the Scorpions.

“The officials inflicted themselves on the game,” Broncos offensive coordinator Charlie Casale said. “… which is too bad for the kids and fans.”

The most important game of the season is up next for Coast, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, as perennial rival Valley Christian Academy (VCA) comes to Cambria to battle for the Coast Valley League championship. Both teams are 2-0 in league play, and the winner will host a playoff game.

The game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on 1035ktea.com.