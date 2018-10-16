Coast Union High School junior quarterback Emany Plasencia ran for four touchdowns and threw for another in the Broncos loss Friday to Laguna Blanca in Santa Barbara.
Cambrian: Sports

Coast Union High quarterback leads the way in Broncos’ 2nd league win of the season

By John FitzRandolph

Special to The Cambrian

October 16, 2018 02:55 PM

The Coast Union High School football team won its second Coast Valley League game Friday night, Oct. 12, beating the Cuyama Valley Bears 43-12 at Coast Union.

Junior quarterback Emany Plasencia hit sophomore receiver Cristian Castillo for an 18-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage, and Plasencia plowed in for a score on the next play to set the tone for the night.

Plasencia also completed a touchdown pass to freshman Emi Pena for 34 yards. Plasencia used his speed and legs to score three touchdowns on runs of 5, 6 and 80 yards. Pena picked off a pass from the Bears and took it 11 yards for a score.

On defense, junior Spencer Magnuson led Coast with 11 tackles; senior Cesar Paz and freshman Angel Reyes each contributed four tackles; and Castillo had three.

Coast Union (2-5) entertains Desert High School from Edwards Air Force Base in a non-league tilt at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct, 19. That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on 1035ktea.com.

