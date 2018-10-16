Coast Union High quarterback leads the way in Broncos’ 2nd league win of the season

The Coast Union High School football team won its second Coast Valley League game Friday night, Oct. 12, beating the Cuyama Valley Bears 43-12 at Coast Union.





Junior quarterback Emany Plasencia hit sophomore receiver Cristian Castillo for an 18-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage, and Plasencia plowed in for a score on the next play to set the tone for the night.

Plasencia also completed a touchdown pass to freshman Emi Pena for 34 yards. Plasencia used his speed and legs to score three touchdowns on runs of 5, 6 and 80 yards. Pena picked off a pass from the Bears and took it 11 yards for a score.

On defense, junior Spencer Magnuson led Coast with 11 tackles; senior Cesar Paz and freshman Angel Reyes each contributed four tackles; and Castillo had three.

Coast Union (2-5) entertains Desert High School from Edwards Air Force Base in a non-league tilt at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct, 19. That game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on 1035ktea.com.