Coast Union High football blows out Maricopa 104-0

The large Homecoming crowd Friday night (Oct. 5) at Coast Union High School was pulling for the 0-5 Broncos to win their first game of the 2018 season.

Perhaps nobody could have expected what happened over the course of the evening, a 104-0 drubbing of Maricopa in the Coast Valley League opener for both squads.





Maricopa suffered from a dearth of talent and experience, and the aggressive Broncos defense led to countless fumbles and interceptions. Numerous times, poor snaps in the direction of the Indians’ quarterback ended up on the ground — only to be pounced on by Broncos.

For the Broncos, freshman halfback Emi Pena led the way with six touchdowns. Junior quarterback Emany Plasencia and sophomore receiver Cristian Castillo each scored three touchdowns.

Freshman Miguel Ramirez got into the end zone twice for Coast.

One of the biggest cheers from the stands was heard after the Indians got their initial first down — the only one they could muster. The game was so lopsided, some Coast fans rooted for the underdog to do anything positive.

Coast Union hosts another CVL foe, Cuyama Valley, next Friday night, Oct. 12. The 7 p.m. game will be broadcast on KTEA-FM (103.5) and streams on 1035ktea.com.