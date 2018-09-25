Coast Union High girls tennis in midst of ‘building season’

Coast Union High School girls tennis coach Shannon Sutherland has 14 players on the roster, and she references her team as in a “building season” because many of them “just learned how to hold a racket.”





The team has won just one match (against Morro Bay), but the Lady Broncos did also show well against Dunn School (12-6) on Sept. 13.

One reason the young, inexperienced team has been able to make progress this season is the financial donation from the Cambria Tennis Club – which allowed the school to purchase a new ball machine. The machine pitches at various speeds, and that extra practice was instrumental in the win against Morro Bay, Sutherland said. This year’s team captains are Alondra Mercado, Karolina Lizaola and Kaci Ferguson.

The last home match for the tennis team is at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 1, against Orcutt Academy.

In the meantime Sutherland, a longtime librarian at Coast Union who has coached golf, basketball and boys and girls tennis, has announced she is leaving the school in October.