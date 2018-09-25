Coast Union High volleyball cruising in Coast Valley League

The Coast Union High School volleyball team is doing in 2018 what it does with great regularity — dominating the Coast Valley League (CVL).

Coming into this week — after nipping the Coastal Christian Conquerors 3-2 on Sept. 20 — the Broncos have a 6-0 record (second-place Shandon was 5-2) in the CVL; they ranked 15th in CIF Division 8.

The last time coach Pam Kenyon’s team did not win the CVL was 2014, albeit they had a 9-1 record that year.

The Broncos biggest competition this year has come from non-league rival Orcutt Academy.

Orcutt topped Coast Union 3-0 on Aug. 23 setting up what would be a memorable rematch two weeks later.

In that game, on Sept. 6, Coast Union pulled out the win in five sets (25-27, 30-28. 22-25. 27-25, 15-12).

Andy Zinn, father of senior Hayley Zinn, said the win against Orcutt Academy on Sept. 6, was “one of the most exciting sports events the town has seen in a long time. The crowd was huge and loud.”

Coast’s CVL competitors have also played tougher than in past years, when Kenyon’s players bulldozed through the league.

For example, against the upstart Shandon Outlaws on Aug. 30, Coast Union was taken to five games before winning (25-14, 24-26, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10). And against Coastal Christian on Sept. 20, the Lady Broncos had to battle to win in five games (25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9).

The next home match for Coast Union is at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 27, a non-league meeting with San Luis Obispo Classical Academy. Coast’s last home CVL match is against Valley Christian Academy on Oct. 9, and they finish league play with a match at Cuyama Valley on Oct. 11. CIF Division 8 playoffs begin on Oct. 15.