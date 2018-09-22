Coast Union High football competitive for a half before falling to Trona

Things were looking up for the winless Coast Union High School football team at halftime in their first home game after three road losses to start the season.
Trailing 22-21 to the visiting Trona Tornadoes, Coast Union’s players hustled into the locker room believing they had a shot to break that losing streak.
But even though Coast did a good job containing the Tornadoes passing game in the second half, they couldn’t contain Trona’s speedy, shifty runners coming out of the backfield.
It ended with the Broncos losing their fourth consecutive game, 42-29.
The good news for Coast Union: The first four games were non-league; Coast Valley League play begins with a home game Oct. 5against Maricopa.
In the meantime, there are plenty of highlights to look back on from Friday night.
Junior quarterback Emany Plasencia connected on three touchdown passes.
Sophomore receiver Cristian Castillo caught two, one for 19yards and another for 20.
Senior Andrew Mendoza caught a 30-yard pass for a score. Freshman Emi Pena scooted for a 14-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter; Pena also ran for the conversion after the touchdown.
Both Castillo and Mendoza picked off passes by the Tornadoes quarterback.
Due to the great distance the Tornadoes had to travel — the western edge of the Death Valley National Monument — the game was moved up to 5 p.m. from 7 p.m. However, Coast Union had not notified game officials of the change in the start time, so fans and players waited an hour and 15 minutes for the game to begin.
The Broncos next travel to Monterey for a 2 p.m. tilt against Trinity Christian High School on Saturday, Sept. 29. The game will be broadcast on KTEA (103.5 FM) and streams live on 1035ktea.com.
