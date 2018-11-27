It’s been a momentous year for Greenspace. Here’s hoping for a great 2019 in Cambria

It’s been a roller coaster of a year.

Rollbacks of environmental protections at the highest levels of government have left many of us concerned, angry and maybe feeling a little bit hopeless. However, we are reminded that big differences can be made by small communities like ours.

This year, Greenspace turned 30. What began as a small group of concerned Cambrians trying to protect the Santa Rosa creek riparian corridor quickly blossomed into Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust, which has over 1,000 members, holds 17 different properties, hosts environmental education programs and brings together the community with engaging and educational events all year long.

As we move into our fourth decade, we want to look back on some highlights from this year. Greenspace launched what we hope will become a long-standing annual tradition on the North Coast: an Earth Day festival at Creekside Reserve in downtown Cambria. And over 500 people attended!

People of all ages were able to come together and meet many of the nonprofits, businesses and individuals making a difference across our county. Everyone who came left a little happier, a little more inspired and maybe a little fuller thanks to the delicious food from Robin’s Restaurant and Soto’s True Earth Market!

The amazing turnout is just one of the many ways we are shown how fortunate we are as an organization to have the support of the local community behind us. We also continued our Speaker Series, which brought exciting experts to Cambria from across California. We had a variety of speakers from a critically acclaimed author, a condor biologist to a mountain lion expert!

We hope that if you attended you were able to learn something new and share it with those around you. And another thing we are proud of this year is our continuing work with Central Coast students. Thanks to a generous grant from the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust as well as contributions to the Nancy Poulos Education fund, we were able to get more students (from more schools and grades) into the forest and learning principles of forest ecology, soil science, artistic expression and more!

There is nothing more rewarding than seeing students engaged in learning and hearing about how they plan to bring their families back to Strawberry Canyon to see the seedlings they planted. We also launched the Greenspace Nature Club, an intergenerational group that meets monthly to explore the spectacular landscape surrounding Cambria and deepen their connection to nature.

Members always experience something new, from listening to trees “drinking” with stethoscopes or building driftwood sculptures on the beach. As we look forward to growing, changing and tackling new challenges in 2019, we rely on the support of our community to do so.

We want to sincerely thank all of those who have contributed to Greenspace over the years — you are invaluable to our success! And if you would like to support us in the future, visit www.greenspacecambria.org, where you can learn about ongoing projects, contact us to volunteer or make a tax-deductible donation.

Happy Holidays!