Biologist to share new images, news on local California Condor flock in Cambria talk

Come join Ventana Wildlife Society’s Condor Project coordinator and senior biologist Joe Burnett for a presentation on California Condors at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, at the UU Church, 786 Arlington St.

Burnett will provide a detailed background about the recovery of this iconic species and local condor happenings. He’ll report on the status of the condors that were released over the past three years and now look down from the skies over Cambria.

Releasing condors to San Simeon is the test case to extend their range. Condors range over a wide area, but they aren’t inclined to explore new areas on their own. They have strong social ties and prefer to stay close to the birds they know. Establishing young birds at the fringe of the established range gives them a more distant start point. Their presence will attract older birds looking for nesting sites.

“It creates a new stronghold for that area,” Burnett said.

A young pair has already established a nest in the area. VWS scientists are monitoring it to see whether they succeed. Young pairs aren’t always successful the first or even the second time they attempt to raise chicks.

“If they succeed, it will be the first condor nest in San Luis Obispo County in decades,” he said.

His presentation will include never-before-seen images and maps showing their latest movements and unique activities. He will also have details about the upcoming condor releases planned for Cambria this fall.

The event is free, but seating is limited. Go to Brown Paper Tickets to reserve a space. A $10 donation to Greenspace at the door is appreciated.