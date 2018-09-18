Cambria is in mountain lion territory. Learn more about the powerful beasts at upcoming meeting

Two mountain lions have been killed this year on the North Coast in collisions with vehicles, and pictures of the powerful felines have been captured recently by area photographers and by motion-triggered cameras mounted on homes.





Now, Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust and the Mountain Lion Foundation want to help people learn more about these wild creatures that live, hunt and range in the area’s forested and open lands.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, the two organizations will band together for an informational public forum at Rabobank, 1070 Main St. The forum is part of Greenspace’s yearlong speaker series.

According to Greenspace’s Connie Gannon, the presentation by Mountain Lion Foundation’s executive director Lynn Cullens will “shed some light on these often-vilified predators. Her talk will help clear up common misconceptions about these amazing big cats, share interesting information about their biology and behavior and help answer any questions.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The national nonprofit foundation, which will celebrate its 31st anniversary in November, helps to protect mountain lions and their habitat.

People of all ages are welcome. A suggested $10 donation can be given at the door. For details, go to MountainLion.org.