Love Cambria? New photo contest seeks images that ‘capture the essence’ of area

What image says “Cambria” to you?

Capture the beauty of San Luis Obispo County’s North Coast in a photograph on March 20, and the results of your creativity could be included in an online art exhibit sponsored by the Cambria Center for the Arts.

All photographers who live in or visit the Cambria area are invited to participate in the Cambria Photo Challenge on the spring equinox.

Photos submitted to the Cambria Center for the Arts-sponsored contest should “capture the essence, that day, of what they think makes this community so special,” according to an email from the nonprofit group.

To qualify for the contest, all photos must be shot on Saturday, March 20, within certain geographic boundaries — stretching from Piedras Blancas north of San Simeon to Harmony Headlands near Cayucos to the Highway 46 intersection of Santa Rosa Creek and Old Creek roads.

As for topics, the sky’s the limit. Possible subjects include the tidepools at Moonstone Beach, longhorn cattle on Main Street ranchland and birds flitting through the Monterey pine forest.

Each photographer may submit a maximum of four shots. Each photo must have a caption,an invisible time/date stamp in the metadata and a minimum resolution of 2400 pixels on the shorter dimension. No Photoshop or other alterations are permitted.

Entries for the Cambria Photos Challenge must be submitted online between March 20 and March 25 at cambriaarts.org/march20.

“The CCA plans to post all entries on our web page,” the group wrote in its email. “By submitting a photo, the photographer gives CCA permission to use the photos for promotional purposes.”

For details, email president@cambriacenterforthearts.org.