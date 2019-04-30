The auction was called off. But you can still buy this 80-acre coastal Cambria estate

Walk in, fly over this $60 million coastal compound up for auction in Cambria Southern California real estate developer Khosro Khaloghli’s 80-acre compound and mansion along Exotic Gardens Drive in Cambria, California, is selling for $60 million. It will go to auction after April 22. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Southern California real estate developer Khosro Khaloghli’s 80-acre compound and mansion along Exotic Gardens Drive in Cambria, California, is selling for $60 million. It will go to auction after April 22.

The online auction of a deluxe, private 80-acre sanctuary estate in coastal Cambria was canceled by the owner before it ever began, according to an employee of the company that has since listed the property for sale.

As of Tuesday, April 30, the Concierge Auctions listing showed the property as being “available for offers.”

According to Haley Dreher of Concierge, “despite having a field of potential bidders, the seller of the property exercised the right to cancel” the online sale. The seller’s estimated price for Khosro Khaloghi’s exclusive Exotic Gardens Drive compound with 32,000-square-feet of living space had previously been $60 million.

The property’s nearest neighbors are State Park lands, Highway 1, the north end of Moonstone Beach Drive and Oceanpoint Ranch, the Pacific and the former Centrally Grown/Hamlet property that soon is to be converted into the Daou Ocean wine-centric, destination-restaurant complex. Khaloghi’s Venetian-villa estate includes a 14,000-square-foot main residence that has five bedrooms, a grand-entry rotunda, great-room with 30-foot onyx bar, entertainment hall with Murano chandeliers, 3,500-bottle wine cellar, theater room and a master-suite sanctuary.

In the estate overall, there are 12 bedrooms, 12 full baths and three half baths. The compound owned by Khaloghi (often called “Dr. K.K.”) also includes a guest house, staff quarters and two flexible entertainment pavilions with musical stage, plus a separate secure building that’s large enough to showcase 60 vehicles, plus so much more.

There are 180-degree ocean views, a fountain courtyard, equestrian facilities, expansive fenced pastures, Pinot Noir vineyard, a helipad and helicopter storage on the property, direct sandy beach access and access to miles of trail.