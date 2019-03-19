Got a spare $60 million? Check out this coastal Cambria compound for sale

Got a spare $60 million or so, and a yearn to own a luxe, private 80-acre sanctuary in coastal Cambria?





That’s the current listing price for Southern California real estate developer Khosro Khaloghli’s exclusive Exotic Gardens Drive compound with 32,000-square-feet of living space. If the estate doesn’t sell before April 22, it will go to auction through April 25, selling without reserve. Concierge Auctions in New York allows bidders to participate digitally, and a $100,000 bidder deposit is required.

The property’s nearest neighbors are State Park lands, Highway 1, the north end of Moonstone Beach Drive, the Pacific and the former Centrally Grown/Hamlet property that soon is to be converted into the Daou Ocean wine-centric, destination-restaurant complex.

The Venetian-villa estate includes a 14,000-square-foot main residence that has five bedrooms, a grand-entry rotunda, great room with 30-foot onyx bar, entertainment hall with Murano chandeliers, 3,500-bottle wine cellar, theater room and a master-suite sanctuary. In the estate overall, there are 12 bedrooms, 12 full baths and three half baths.

The compound owned by Khaloghli (often called “Dr. K.K.”) also includes a guest house, staff quarters and two flexible entertainment pavilions with musical stage, plus a separate secure building that’s large enough to showcase 60 vehicles, plus so much more.

There are 180-degree ocean views, a fountain courtyard, equestrian facilities, expansive fenced pastures, Pinot Noir vineyard, a helipad and helicopter storage on the property, direct sandy beach access, access to miles of trails … the mind boggles.