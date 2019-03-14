A new neighborhood in SLO has homes for sale. Here’s how much they cost

Ten new homes that are part of a 113-unit development at the south end of San Luis Obispo are now available for sale, with prices starting in the high $700,000s.

The new Arroyos at Righetti community near Tank Farm and Orcutt Road in SLO includes three- and four-bedroom homes, ranging from 1,684 to 2,534 square feet.

Now under construction, the 10 new properties can be purchased before completion. In the meantime, interested homebuyers can tour three completed models between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, according to a statement released by Presidio Residential Capital, the real estate investment company, and Williams Homes, the builder.

Of the 10 homes available for sale, six are expected to be completed by May as part of the first phase; the remaining four won’t be completed until late summer as part of a second phase.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune

Nine homes expected to be finished in May already have been purchased.

“We’re aware homebuyers in San Luis Obispo have been eager to see these homes, and now that our models are open, they’re telling us it was worth the wait,” said Lance Williams, president and CEO of Williams Homes, in a statement. “We’re already seeing an enthusiastic response from families and professionals who love the homes, the location and the amenities at The Arroyos at Righetti.”

The development includes homes in a variety of styles — Farmhouse, Mission, Craftsman and Bungalow — on 5,000-square-foot lots.

The housing, near Tank Farm and Orcutt Road, is located roughly two miles southeast of downtown and 3.5 miles southeast of Cal Poly.

The finished product of the plan will include a neighborhood park with tennis and basketball courts, a soccer field, pickleball court and a playground.

A pocket park will offer a climbing wall, a barbecue and picnic stations, and a separate linear park will have a community garden, playground, picnic tables and a produce stand.