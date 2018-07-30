A 113-home housing project is underway in SLO

The first 33 homes of a 113-home housing complex located along Righetti Ranch Road in San Luis Obispo are under construction.

The project, The Arroyos at Righetti, consists of three- and four-bedroom homes.

Contractors broke ground in early July on the first phase of the development near Tank Farm Road, and sales will open in August, according to Vanessa Showalter, who represents the development groups.

The project is a joint venture between Presidio Residential Capital, based in San Diego, and Williams Homes of Santa Clarita.

The homes, which are a 165-acre, mixed-use development, range in size from 1,623 to 2,386 square feet and are being built on 5,000-square-foot lots.

Prices for the homes start in the high $700,000s.

The project also includes a neighborhood park with tennis, basketball and pickleball courts, plus a soccer field and a playground.

A pocket park will feature a climbing wall and barbecue and picnic stations, while another nearby park will have a community garden, a playground, picnic tables and a produce stand, Showalter said.

The community is two miles southeast of downtown San Luis Obispo and 3.5 miles southeast of Cal Poly in the Orcutt Area Specific Plan.

The area consists of 230 acres of land at the base of Righetti Hill on the city’s southwestern end. Area zoning includes housing with “modest” commercial and office space, while protecting natural resources in open space areas, according to the city’s website.

“This beautiful, centrally located community will help address the severe housing shortage in San Luis Obispo, which has been exacerbated by job and population growth,” said Lance Williams, president and CEO of Williams Homes, in a news release. “We can’t wait to tell interested homebuyers who have been unable to find housing here their long commutes are finally over.”