This ‘breathtaking’ Big Sur home is on the market for the first time — for $7.25 million

Have you ever dreamed of living on the Big Sur coast?

A secluded mountain retreat with a cliffside hot tub, dipping pool and “breathtaking ocean and coastline views” is on the market for $7.25 million.

“It’s amazing. It’s completely unique,” said Nancy Sanders of Sotheby’s International Realty, who listed the property. “You feel like you’re in a different world.”

Located at 55507 Highway 1 in Big Sur, the 59.8-acre property features a 1,882-square-feet redwood home with three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half baths, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

“The main house with its multi-level open-beam ceiling combines comfort and charm with superb craftsmanship,” the listing says.

It “overlooks a pristine redwood canyon with breathtaking ocean and coastline views,” according to the Realtor.com listing.

This Big Sur home, located on Highway 1, is on the market for $7.25 million. Joanna Hudson

Designed by Big Sur architect Mickey Muennig and built in 1986, the home was owned by the late artist Jo Hudson, who lived there for approximately 40 years, Sanders said. The land has been in Hudson’s family for six generations, she added.

“It’s the first time this property has been on the market,” Sanders said.

Also on the property are a guest house, two artist’s studios, a one-car garage with attached workshop, three free-standing carports and a one-bedroom caretaker’s cabin, according to the listing. There’s even an outdoor bed for nature lovers who want to sleep under the stars.

Sanders cautioned potential buyers that the privacy and peace of the Monterey County property, located 45 miles south of Carmel and about 92 miles north of San Luis Obispo, comes with a small tradeoff: access.

“There might be days that you’re here and you can’t get in and out easily,” she said, due to weather and roadwork. “Most of the time, it is wide open.”

Caltrans has routinely closed portions of Highway 1 in Big Sur during major storms, following major landslides that took out part of the road during the winter of 2016 and 2017.

The area is also undergoing major construction.

A $3 million construction project that started March 18 is expected to slow Highway 1 traffic between Hurricane Point and Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, Caltrans said. The project is expected to wrap up something in the summer.





In addition, Caltrans recently launched a $600,000 project to repair slopes, restore the roadway and provide traffic control on Highway 1 at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, so drivers should expect delays there as well. That project is expected to be completed this fall.