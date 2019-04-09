Highway 1 traffic delays coming as major Big Sur construction project begins

Why is Highway 1 cracking at Mud Creek? A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A few weeks after scenic Highway 1 reopened to Big Sur, cracks have appeared in the pavement as the new roadway settles at the site of the Mud Creek Slide.

A Big Sur-area project to repair slopes, restore the roadway and provide traffic control on Highway 1 at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park is expected to start this week, according to Caltrans.

Work will be done during the daytime and will include one-way reversing traffic control from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays starting Wednesday, April 10. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Robert J. Franks Construction of Redding is the contractor on the $600,000 project, which Caltrans expects will be complete sometime this fall.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones. Call 831-372-0862 toll-free for details and traffic updates in Monterey County, or go to www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/paffairs.