Eroica California bicycle ride hits Cambria. Here’s where parking, traffic will be effected

Cambria’s Main Street will be filled with two-wheeled history Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7, as about 1,000 people or more are expected for the Eroica California classic-bicycle ride and related events.

In fact, some officials, attendees, an international film crew and cycling journalists had already begun to arrive at midweek preceding the global festival and ride. Riders are from 30 different countries, according to Cambria organizer Aaron Linn.

While the Cambria event will be the first Eroica ride for some participants, some are such avid rider/collectors that they attend all 10 Eroica events each year, all around the world. Most of the traffic impact should be in the area of the former Cambria dog park at the intersection of Main and Santa Rosa Creek Road.

There won’t be any traffic stoppages or road closures, according to Linn. No parking will be allowed on the dog-park meadow, because there’ll be a festival set up there. Linn said about 850 people are expected to ride on the two days, and other people will be in town to observe and participate in other Eroica events.

Saturday’s NOVA ride is open to registered cyclists riding road racing, cyclocross or gravel bicycles with carbon, steel, titanium and aluminum frames. But participants in Sunday’s Eroica Classic must ride vintage bikes manufactured prior to 1987, a status that will be verified by pre-ride inspections.

He said riders doing the longest route (about 110 miles across San Luis Obispo County, including Templeton, Peachy Canyon, Halter Ranch and Cypress Mountain) will leave between 5:30 and 7 a.m. Sunday. Most of the others will depart in small groups after that.

The largest group will be about 200 riders leaving at 9:30 a.m. and heading toward the Piedras Blancas Light Station. Other routes range from 35 to 82 miles. Among other events are the Concours de Elegance bike pageant and a festival vintage swap-meet. For details, go to www.eroicacalifornia.com.