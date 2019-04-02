Celebrate Earth Day in Cambria with this local event organized by Greenspace

Poster promoting Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust’s 2019 Earth Day celebration Sunday, April 21.

Mark Earth Day in Cambrian on Sunday, April 21, by spending the day outdoors at a family-friendly celebration at the Greenspace Creekside Reserve.

Once again, Soto’s True Earth Market and Greenspace — The Cambria Land Trust are set to share their vision and commitment to healthy and environmentally sound practices on the North Coast area of San Luis Obispo County.

A variety of other nonprofits and organizations are also expected to inform, guide and stimulate discussions about what locals can do to make a difference. Greenspace, Camp Ocean Pines, the Cambria Forest Committee and Beautify Cambria will promote restoration of Cambria’s unique Monterey Pine Forest and coastal watersheds, educational hikes, nature and advocacy programs, an economically viable and attractive village atmosphere and science and youth education opportunities.

Greenspace will kick off its 3,000 Trees initiative in coordination with the State Parks department. Potential tree growers will receive information, seeds and instructions at the Earth Day tree clinic, holding onto their young charges until the seedlings mature enough for forest planting in the fall. Soto’s True Earth, Wild Ginger and One Cool Earth will provide and promote locally sourced food grown in the watershed, with eco-friendly restaurants and markets, and stewardship through healthy and sustainable farming practices and recycling. Healthy food will be for sale on site.

Friends of the Elephant Seals, and ECOSLO: The Environmental Center of San Luis Obispo will promote a healthy ocean environment through enjoyment, education and outreach, as well as providing details on its annual beach clean ups and docent programs.

The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary’s Coastal Discovery Center will provide information on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, and hands-on demonstrations of how to maintain a healthy watershed by avoiding storm-water pollution.

Attendees will also have a chance to have their photo taken with eco-ambassador Sammy the Steelhead.

Hope’s Village of SLO will showcase its tiny model, Cabin on Wheels, which provides affordable housing options in 77 square feet of safety, warmth and love. And Emcee Brandon Follet will once again officiate the music program featuring local favorites Dulcie Taylor, Tim Jackson, the duo Cassi Nicholls and Damon Lord and Miss Leo.

There will be a Kid’s Zone, and winners of the local poster contest from Coast High School, Santa Lucia Middle School and the Cambria Grammar School will be chosen.

Last year’s winners provided the artwork for the Cambria Earth Day announcements. Admission is free, memberships and donations to local organizations are encouraged, food and beverages will be for sale, and please no pets.