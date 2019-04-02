See hundreds of wildflowers under one roof at the Cambria Wildflower Show

The 14th Annual Cambria Wildflower Show, sponsored by Friends of the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, is free to students of all ages, but we will be asking others for a $3 donation at the door to help cover costs.

The combination of rain and warm weather are bringing out many wildflowers early in what has already been a momentous super bloom throughout California.

But if you want to skip the drive to Carrizo Plain, wildflower enthusiasts can enjoy hundreds of wildflowers all under one roof from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Cambria Vet’s Hall, 1000 Main St.

Attendees will see a display of fresh wildflowers collected from the Monterey County line to the Morro Bay Estuary and from the coastal bluffs to the ridge of the Santa Lucia Mountains. Fresh flowers will be labeled with botanical names and family, along with its common names.

There will be:

▪ Hundreds of bouquets of fresh flowers labeled with botanical names and families, along with common names.

▪ Rare and endangered, invasive and poisonous plants will be identified.

▪ Plants are displayed in antique and interesting bottles and vases.

▪ Botanists will be on hand to answer your plant questions.

▪ Treats at the Wildflower Café.

▪ Helpful books, plant lists, Native Plant Society and Fiscalini Ranch Preserve apparel. The purpose of the show is to enhance the enjoyment of wildflowers by educating, through viewing.

Permitted and trained teams of collectors will be picking flowers for educational purposes, from habitats with large populations, so that people can learn to enjoy them in their natural habitats without picking the flowers themselves.

A reference list will be provided to everyone attending and a species list will be available for purchase. Wildflower books will be for sale. Light fare and beverages will be available in the “Wildflower Café” during the show. For more information, please call 805-927-2856 or email ffrpcambria@sbcglobal.net.