Cambria healthcare district offices relocating

In a musical-chairs move, the North Coast’s healthcare district offices have been relocated to 2511 Main St. in Cambria adjacent to the current East Village clinic location of Community Healthcare Centers of the Central Coast (CHC).





It’s a familiar neighborhood.

The healthcare district owns that building, the adjacent CHC clinic building and the one next to that, which has historically housed the ambulance service provided by the district.

However, after mudslide damage rendered the “ambulance barn” building uninhabitable, the crew and ambulances were moved to a Park Hill location. The plan is for them to move back into one of the suites in the main healthcare-district building within a few months.

To complete the moves, later this year or early next year, the CHC clinic is expected relocate into the upper-level space at 1241 Knollwood Circle, Suite 202 — where the healthcare district had been for years, and, to make things even more confusing, where the clinic used to be.

CHC also could take over the former David Vandyke chiropractic office next door in Suite 201B.

No response has been received yet from CHC to The Cambrian’s inquiries about details about the clinic’s planned move.

Healthcare district staffers and ambulance crew members reportedly have done most of CCHD’s pre-move prep work, which included cleaning, sanding, painting and revamping the medical facility into office spaces.

On Wednesday, Aug. 22, in preparation for the district’s Aug. 28 move, district Operations Director Jason Melendy was sanding down and refinishing the railing and support posts in front of the district’s new office.

Professional movers handled the major shifting of items from the district’s old headquarters into its new abode.