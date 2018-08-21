Here’s who’s running for North County office in November election

North Coast voters will have two elections for local governmental agencies in November, plus a ballot measure to increase income for the Cambria Community Healthcare District.
In an unrelated twist, current healthcare district trustee Mary Ann Meyers resigned her post Aug. 15 because she is moving to Los Osos.
Her daughter Emily Torlano, a captain with the Cambria Fire Department, moved there recently. Torlano has confirmed that she will continue her work at the fire department.
Local candidates in the Nov. 6 election include:
Cambria Community Services District
There are four candidates for two four-year terms. Incumbent Aaron Wharton will take on retired business manager Cindy Steidel, retired database administrator Donn Howell and naturopathic practitioner Dennis Perry.
Appointed incumbent David Pierson was the only applicant for the two-year term, so he will be appointed in lieu of election.
Cambria Community Healthcare District
Candidates for the four-year terms include incumbent Bob Putney and challengers Iggy Fedoroff (retired aerospace executive), healthcare professional Leurie Mileur and Bill Rice (retired healthcare chief financial officer). Incumbents Jerry Wood and Mary Ann Meyer didn’t file for reelection.
Other boards
No elections will be held Nov. 6 for the Coast Unified School District Board of Trustees or San Simeon Community Services District Board of Directors. The incumbents up for election — Del Clegg Jr. and Lee McFarland for the school district and Julia Greenan-Stanert, John K. Russell and Gwen Kellas for San Simeon — were the only candidates to sign up. So, like Pierson, they’ll be appointed automatically.
Comments