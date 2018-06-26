Voters to decide on tax hike for Cambria Community Healthcare District upgrades

North Coast voters will decide in November if they’re willing to pay an additional $35.04 tax per parcel for six years, plus a possible annual cost-of-living adjustment, for improvements in the Cambria Community Healthcare District.
Healthcare board trustees approved on June 13 putting the measure on the Nov. 6 ballot.
A recent legal notice about the measure said the approximately $236,000 raised per year will be used for “repairing, replacing or upgrading its ambulance fleet and related equipment and repairing, upgrading and improving its healthcare facilities.” None of the money will be used for salaries, according to district officials.
Arguments for or against the measure, 300 words or less, should be submitted by July 20 to County Clerk Recorder, 1055 Monterey Street D120, San Luis Obispo CA 93408. If more than one argument is submitted in either category, the clerk recorder will select the one to be included with the voters’ information guide.
