South County doesn’t have a homeless shelter — but it is getting ‘pallet houses’

By as soon as 2022, unhoused people in southern San Luis Obispo County could have a new type of shelter to stay in: pallet houses.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors approved a joint effort spearheaded by the 5Cities Homeless Coalition for a temporary emergency shelter project that would add 20 modular cabins — also known as pallet houses — in Grover Beach.

“We have a unique opportunity in front of us today to create an actual proof of concept of how to move forward with a temporary emergency shelter to address the shelter crisis we’ve seen for many years,” Carolyn Berg, county principal analyst for housing and infrastructure, said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “And what we’re talking about today, this pallet shelter approach, has been successful throughout many regions of our state, as well as throughout the rest of the country. And it continues to grow in use throughout many regions.”

The cabins would act as temporary shelters for unhoused individuals in the area to sleep in.

It’s a unique attempt to address homelessness in South County, which has long been plagued by a lack of a homeless shelter.

The pilot program, which would last for one year, will be the first of its kind in San Luis Obispo County.

“In Grover Beach, housing and homelessness is a major city goal for our city,” Matthew Bronson, Grover Beach city manager, said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Our city has secured nearly $1.5 million in recent years with regional partners to help prevent homelessness, provide housing assistance, help provide a warming center.”

“Our lack of a shelter space hinders our ability to really provide the services that we need to do,” Bronson added. “This innovative temporary shelter solution is a unique opportunity to take a step forward in piloting a new concept that’s worked in other communities.”

Renderings show the interior and exterior of a pallet home shelter for unhoused residents. Grover Beach will be home to 20 such pallet homes, the first homeless shelter of its kind in San Luis Obispo County. San Luis Obispo County

What would pallet homes look like?

According to the project description on the 5Cities Homeless Coalition website, the program would feature a “comprehensive system of care that incorporates both compassion and structured guidance via an intensive case-managed, limited-stay program on a restricted campus.”

The cabins would be made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic with aluminum framing, and would each feature two twin beds, electricity, heat and locks on the doors.

The entire property would be fenced in, and only those living in the homes would be allowed onto the campus. There would also be communal restrooms and dining spaces for residents’ use.

Its location off Rockaway Avenue is also beneficial, according to the nonprofit group, because those staying in the shelters would have access to the nearby drug, alcohol and public health services, as well as a neighboring shopping center and public transportation.

“Through these combined resources, individuals can be lifted out of homelessness and into supportive services and permanent housing,” according to the 5Cities Homeless Coalition website. “In other words, this can truly be a life-changing experience for those in need.”

5Cities Homeless Coalition says it expects to have the program up and running as soon as 2022.

“So often, you drive and you see someone homeless there, and it’s almost painful sometimes to look at them because you feel helpless as to what can I do to help?” Patrick Cusack, a 5Cities Homeless Coalition board member, said at Tuesday’s meeting. “This gives us an opportunity to provide temporary shelter for people that are on the street. They can get out of the cold and wet, get warm, work with people and try to get themselves back into the workforce and into permanent housing.”