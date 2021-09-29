SLO County rolls out free COVID booster shots. Here’s how you can get one

Susan Brownlee of Paso Robles receives her first COVID-19 shot at a coronavirus vaccination site at Paso Robles Event Center. It’s run by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will begin offering free COVID-19 booster shots next month.

Coronavirus booster vaccines will be available for eligible residents at public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, beginning on Saturday, Oct. 2, according to a Tuesday news release.

Booster shots are additional doses of coronavirus vaccines, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, noting that immunity from the vaccine may start to wane over time.

The Western States Working Group, a consortium of scientists, recommends people older than 65, people over 50 with high-risk health conditions and those living in long-term care facilities get booster vaccines.

This group will be given first priority for booster shots at clinics operated by the county Public Health Department, the release said.

People ages 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions or occupational exposure can get Pfizer booster shots, but not at county-run vaccination clinics, according to the release. The county recommends that those community members get their booster shots via local pharmacies and health care providers.

“We continue to encourage those who have not gotten their first or second doses of any vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson) to get those doses immediately to stem the spread of this virus,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer, said in the release. “These initial doses are the most important tools in protecting our community. And for those who are at the most severe risk of more severe outcomes of COVID-19, we’re also happy to now offer this additional boost of protection.”

To accommodate the demand for booster shots, public health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo are expanding their hours, the release said. Starting Oct. 2, they’ll be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

“Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at no cost on Saturdays,” the county said in its release, noting that doses are provided by appointment through MyTurn.ca.gov. “Documentation of age is required for boosters. A limited number of walk-ins are available, as supply allows.”

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Paso Robles and Morro Bay. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

For more information, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx.