Coronavirus

No new COVID deaths reported in SLO County as downward case trend continues

Masked and unmasked people cross the street at Chorro and Higuera on the first day of California’s full reopening in San Luis Obispo.
Masked and unmasked people cross the street at Chorro and Higuera on the first day of California’s full reopening in San Luis Obispo. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its latest update Tuesday, a notable improvement in a month that has already seen 40 people die from the virus.

The number of people receiving the highest level of treatment has fallen dramatically as well, according to the county Public Health Department.

Out of a total of 31 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19, only four are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in intensive care units, the agency said.

A total of 194 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, with single-day numbers ranging from 39 to 63. The 14-day average number of new cases fell to 63, the lowest it’s been since the first week of August.

The total number of active cases reached 1,052, up from a recent downward trend. The number of active coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County had dropped to as low as 837 nine days ago.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past four days break down day-by-day:

  • Saturday: 63

  • Sunday: 39
  • Monday: 48
  • Tuesday: 44
    In total, 27,951 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

    Locally, 324 people have died due to the virus.

    The county Public Health Department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

    The agency on Aug. 31 released data showing that 76.9% of COVID-19 cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths since June 15 have involved unvaccinated people.

    New COVID-19 cases by city

    Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

    North County

    South County

    SLO and North Coast

    The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 159 cases remained under investigation.

    Cal Poly reported an additional four COVID-19 cases in the past week.

    In total, the university has reported 21 cases of the novel coronavirus since fall quarter move-in began on Sept. 14, according to Cal Poly’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard.

    SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

    Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

    For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

    Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

    Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Paso Robles and Morro Bay. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

    To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

    For more information, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx.

