No new COVID deaths reported in SLO County as downward case trend continues

San Luis Obispo County reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its latest update Tuesday, a notable improvement in a month that has already seen 40 people die from the virus.

The number of people receiving the highest level of treatment has fallen dramatically as well, according to the county Public Health Department.

Out of a total of 31 county residents hospitalized for COVID-19, only four are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in intensive care units, the agency said.

A total of 194 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, with single-day numbers ranging from 39 to 63. The 14-day average number of new cases fell to 63, the lowest it’s been since the first week of August.

The total number of active cases reached 1,052, up from a recent downward trend. The number of active coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County had dropped to as low as 837 nine days ago.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past four days break down day-by-day:

Saturday: 63





Sunday: 39

Monday: 48

Tuesday: 44

In total, 27,951 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

Locally, 324 people have died due to the virus.

The county Public Health Department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The agency on Aug. 31 released data showing that 76.9% of COVID-19 cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths since June 15 have involved unvaccinated people.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 47

Atascadero: 18

Templeton: 15

Creston: 2

San Miguel: 2

Santa Margarita: 2

South County

Arroyo Grande: 25

Nipomo: 15





Oceano: 10

Pismo Beach: 9

Grover Beach: 4

Avila Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 31

Los Osos: 4

Cambria: 3

Morro Bay: 1

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 159 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly reported an additional four COVID-19 cases in the past week.

In total, the university has reported 21 cases of the novel coronavirus since fall quarter move-in began on Sept. 14, according to Cal Poly’s COVID-19 reporting dashboard.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,052

Recovered cases: 26,568

People recovering at home: 1,021

People receiving hospital care: 31

Total people in intensive care units: 4

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 324

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Paso Robles and Morro Bay. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

For more information, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx.