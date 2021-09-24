SLO County reports another 9 COVID deaths as decline in new cases stalls

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Friday reported nine new deaths due to COVID-19 as high case counts caused by the Delta variant continue to take a fatal toll.

The newly reported deaths involve people from three age groups: 85 and older, 84 to 65 and 64 to 50. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county now stands at 324.

Meanwhile, a steady downward trend in the number of new cases over the last few weeks has slowed slightly, according to Public Health Department statistics.

In the past three days, Public Health reported 243 new cases. That’s up from the 192 cases the agency reported over the previous four days.

Tuesday’s countywide case count hit a single-day low of 21 newly reported COVID-19 diagnoses. But on Wednesday, the count jumped substantially with 132 cases, the worst one-day total during a two-week period that has been marked by an overall decline in new cases.

The number of active cases hit 1,033 on Friday after spending nine consecutive days below the 1,000-case threshold. That number is up nearly 200 cases from earlier this week.

However, COVID-19 conditions in area hospitals remain somewhat stable, with intensive care units showing 55% of capacity available.

A total of 33 SLO County residents are receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19, including eight who are in the ICU. That’s less than half of the 67 who were hospitalized on Aug. 31 — a marked improvement from nearly a month ago.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past three days break down day by day:

Wednesday: 132

Thursday: 34

Friday: 77

The county Public Health Department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The agency on Aug. 31 released data showing 76.9% of COVID-19 cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths since June 15 have involved unvaccinated people.

New COVID-19 cases by city

The highest concentration of new cases continues to occur in the North County. Paso Robles had more than double the number of new cases of the next highest city, San Luis Obispo.

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 72

Atascadero: 24

Templeton: 13

San Miguel: 6

Shandon: 6

Santa Margarita: 4

Creston: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 23

Grover Beach: 14

Nipomo: 13

Oceano: 13

Pismo Beach: 9

Avila Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 30

Los Osos: 9

Cambria: 1

Public Health subtracted three cases from the California Men’s Colony case count. The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 154 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,033

Recovered cases: 26,391

People recovering at home: 1,000

People receiving hospital care: 33

Total people in intensive care units: 8

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 324

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 5,654

San Luis Obispo: 5,137

Atascadero: 2,985

California Men’s Colony: 2,382

Arroyo Grande: 2,046

Nipomo: 2,034

Grover Beach: 1,199

Templeton: 983

Oceano: 860

Los Osos: 703

San Miguel: 679

Cal Poly (campus residents): 671

Morro Bay: 601

Pismo Beach: 477

Cambria: 262

Santa Margarita: 222

Atascadero State Hospital: 211

Shandon: 187

Creston: 111

Cayucos: 110

Avila Beach: 46

San Simeon: 33

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, Paso Robles and Morro Bay. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

For more information, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx.