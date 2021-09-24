Free COVID test options are expanding in SLO County. Here’s how

A team of three workers keeps coronavirus testing materials organized so that they can maintain the pace of a test scheduled every 10 minutes at the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Beginning next week, people can make an appointment for free COVID-19 tests at the Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building.

“No priority is more important right now than slowing the spread of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, and we have the collective power to help stop it through testing and vaccinating,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer, said in a Thursday news release. “Community members who live in and near Morro Bay can now schedule a safe and confidential test at our free COVID-19 testing clinic.”

Located at 209 Surf St., the Morro Bay clinic launches Monday, Sept. 27, and is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the release.

The site will be closed from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 to 5 p.m. each day, the release said.

Appointments will be available beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, according to the county.

Although walk-ins are available, the public health department advises people to schedule appointments in advance.

This is the fourth free coronavirus testing site opened by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department, which operates sites in Paso Robles, Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo. A list of confirmed testing sites at urgent care centers is available on the agency’s website.

COVID-19 testing options are expanding throughout the county.

Monterey County startup company Lightspeed Testing announced that it will be opening sites in San Luis Obispo County for free rapid COVID-19 tests in the next few weeks.