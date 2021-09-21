8 SLO County residents die from COVID-19 as number of new cases continues to drop

San Luis Obispo County added eight new deaths from COVID-19 since Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department as the summer surge continues to take a fatal toll.

The latest deaths, involving seven people ranging in age from 65 to 84 years old and one person in the 30 to 49 age range, bring the county’s pandemic total to 315.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County is at 29 as of Tuesday, compared to 32 hospitalized on Friday. Public Health reports that nine of those patients are in intensive care units on Tuesday, one of which is located outside of the county.

Since Friday, the county has reported an additional 192 coronavirus cases, as new incidences continue to decline.

The county’s 14-day average number of new cases has dropped to 73, the lowest level since Aug. 11, according to Public Health data. And the 21 cases added on Tuesday was the county’s lowest daily case count in almost two months.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases has falled to 851 as of Tuesday, down from the most recent peak of 1,873 on Aug. 30, according to Public Health.

In total, 27,514 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past four break down day by day:

Saturday: 66





Sunday: 34

Monday: 71

Tuesday: 21

The county Public Health Department is not providing information about how many newly reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths involve vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The agency on Aug. 31 released data showing 76.9% of COVID-19 cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79% of deaths since June 15 have involved unvaccinated people.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Paso Robles continues to report the highest number of new cases. Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added this week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 47

Atascadero: 25

Templeton: 12

San Miguel: 6

Shandon: 3

Creston: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

South County

Nipomo: 16

Arroyo Grande: 12

Grover Beach: 10

Oceano: 8

Pismo Beach: 2

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 32

Los Osos: 10

Cambria: 3

Morro Bay: 3

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 148 cases remained under investigation.

One Cal Poly student living off campus has tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the fall quarter, which began on Monday. Another 16 students — 13 off campus, three on campus — tested positive for the virus since campus housing move-in began on Sept. 14, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard.

San Luis Obispo County public schools have reported more than 600 COVID-19 cases involving students and employees since the start of the academic year began in mid August. The Tribune maintains a database of those cases on its website.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 851

Recovered cases: 26,332

People recovering at home: 822

People receiving hospital care: 29

Total people in intensive care units: 9

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 315

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.