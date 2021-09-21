Local
Fire at Paso Robles apartment complex displaces dozens of residents
A fire at a Paso Robles apartment complex displaced about 40 residents Tuesday morning.
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services tweeted it was on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire just after 9:30 a.m.
According to emergency services response app, PulsePoint, a residential fire was reported in the area of Dry Creek Apartments on Alamo Creek Road around 8:04 a.m.
Paso Robles Fire said 40 residents were displaced in the fire, though no injuries were reported.
Photos from Paso Robles Fire show blackened exterior walls and significant damage to multiple units in the two-story building.
A request for further comment from the department was not immediately returned.
This story was originally published September 21, 2021 10:42 AM.
