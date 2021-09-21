Fire at Paso Robles apartment complex displaces dozens of residents

About 40 people were displaced after a fire damaged multiple units at an apartment complex in Paso Robles on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

A fire at a Paso Robles apartment complex displaced about 40 residents Tuesday morning.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services tweeted it was on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire just after 9:30 a.m.

According to emergency services response app, PulsePoint, a residential fire was reported in the area of Dry Creek Apartments on Alamo Creek Road around 8:04 a.m.

Paso Robles Fire said 40 residents were displaced in the fire, though no injuries were reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Photos from Paso Robles Fire show blackened exterior walls and significant damage to multiple units in the two-story building.

A request for further comment from the department was not immediately returned.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 10:42 AM.