Live updates: ‘Liftoff!’ ULA Atlas V rocket takes off from Vandenberg in historic launch

Update, 11:30 a.m.:

The rocket has reach orbit and will now travel to the other side of the globe to release Landsat9, according to ULA.

LIFTOFF of the #AtlasV rocket and #Landsat 9, continuing a legacy of an irreplaceable 50 year record of our ever changing planet. pic.twitter.com/OAYxl8T7O5 — ULA (@ulalaunch) September 27, 2021

Update, 11:13 a.m.:

Atlas V lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base and cleared the tower a 11:12 a.m.

The rocket is currently Mach 1 and has gone supersonic as it passes into the lower atmosphere; all conditions appear to be good.

Update, 11:08 a.m.:

The final phase of the launch’s countdown has begun. Launch is set for 11:12 a.m.

“You have permission to launch,” a launch official said on the flight recording after polling was completed.

Original story:

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base today, though the Central Coast base’s infamous heavy fog could delay it or make the launch difficult to see around the area.

The rocket will take off from Vandenberg at around 11:12 a.m, ULA confirmed via tweet Monday morning.

“Still targeting 11:12 a.m. for liftoff as Vandenberg fog worsens,” the agency tweeted.

ULA said Space Force meteorologists forecast a greater than 90% chance of favorable conditions today.

As of 10:25 a.m., the company said the rocket has been fueled up and there are currently no issues that could impact launch.

We are now in the phase of #AtlasV fueling that tops off the tanks to give us a 749,479-pound (339,958-kg) rocket for launch at 11:12amPDT (2:12pmEDT; 1812 UTC) from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. https://t.co/W859rlSMf3#CountdownToLaunch pic.twitter.com/COAchiVsJ6 — ULA (@ulalaunch) September 27, 2021

The rocket will carry Landsat 9 — a NASA satellite meant to help monitor Earth’s land and coastal regions — into orbit.

The launch was previously delayed because of supply chain troubles that limited access to liquid nitrogen and, most recently, due to forecasted high winds and potential conflicts on the Western Range.

ULA is expected to live broadcast the launch on its website at https://www.ulalaunch.com/missions/next-launch/atlas-v-landsat-9.

This will be the third launch from the Central Coast base in the past two months.

In late August, Firefly’s inaugural rocket launch ended in a fiery explosion. Then on Sept. 14, SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites.

Vandenberg celebrates 2,000 rocket launches

ULA’s launch will be a big milesone for the recently renamed Space Force base.

According to a Vandenberg news release, the Atlas V launch will be the 2,000th rocket launch from the military base.

“The 2,000th launch gives us the opportunity to celebrate the tens of thousands from Team Vandenberg, past and present, who share a proud heritage beginning with the first launch in 1958 through this 2000th launch,” Col. Rob Long, the launch authority for the launch, said in the release. “Space — and launch — is hard. Our record of success is a testament to longstanding mission excellence.”

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 10:45 AM.