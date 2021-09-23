Local

Here’s when you can watch the next rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket has a new launch date after numerous setbacks delayed the launch from earlier this month.

The rocket will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 11:11 a.m Monday, though this is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

The rocket will carry Landsat 9 — a NASA satellite meant to help monitor Earth’s land and coastal regions — into orbit.

The launch was previously delayed because of supply chain troubles that limited access to liquid nitrogen and, most recently, due to forecasted high winds and potential conflicts on the Western Range.

This will be the third launch from the Central Coast base in the past two months.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In late August, Firefly’s inaugural rocket launch ended in a fiery explosion. Then on Sept. 14, SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie
Kaytlyn Leslie writes about business and development for The San Luis Obispo Tribune. Hailing from Nipomo, she also covers city governments and happenings in the South County region, including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach. She joined The Tribune in 2013 after graduating from Cal Poly with her journalism degree.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service