Here’s when you can watch the next rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket has a new launch date after numerous setbacks delayed the launch from earlier this month.

The rocket will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base around 11:11 a.m Monday, though this is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

The rocket will carry Landsat 9 — a NASA satellite meant to help monitor Earth’s land and coastal regions — into orbit.

The launch was previously delayed because of supply chain troubles that limited access to liquid nitrogen and, most recently, due to forecasted high winds and potential conflicts on the Western Range.

This will be the third launch from the Central Coast base in the past two months.

In late August, Firefly’s inaugural rocket launch ended in a fiery explosion. Then on Sept. 14, SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites.

Wondering how you can see the #AtlasV #Landsat 9 launch? This visibility map shows when and where your best chances are to see the rocket in Southern California!



Launch is scheduled for Mon., Sept. 27 at 11:11 a.m. PDT from Vandenberg Space Force Base.https://t.co/W859rlSMf3 pic.twitter.com/wJSYb8za6m — ULA (@ulalaunch) September 22, 2021