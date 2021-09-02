Live updates: Firefly prepares to launch first rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A screenshot from the static fire test video shows Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket at Vandenberg Space Force Base. After the successful test, Firefly announced the targeted launch date of Sept. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

Firefly Aerospace is potentially minutes away from its first rocket launch attempt from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The Texas-based startup company will attempt to launch its Alpha rocket on its maiden voyage sometime tonight between 6 and 10 p.m.

The specific time is subject to change depending on weather conditions.

According to the livestream of the launch attempt, the team has said it is a go for launch as of Thursday evening and is aiming for a launch at the beginning of the window.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If successful, the rocket is expected to achieve a low Earth orbit, and deploy multiple satellites for several entities.

It’ll also carry a range of non-technical payloads such as photos, DNA samples and a children’s book as part of the company’s Dedicated Research & Education Accelerator Mission, which aims to inspire young people to learn more about the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, especially space.

The Firefly launch will be one of the first rocket launches from the base to be conducted by a smaller company. Most launches out of Vandenberg in the modern era have involved either Space X or United Launch Alliance.

The Alpha rocket has stood on its launch pad at Vandenberg since earlier this year.

On Aug. 18, Firefly successfully conducted a static fire test of the launch vehicle, firing its first stage engines for 15 seconds, according to a company tweet.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

That paves the way for the rocket’s first launch attempt this week, according to the tweet.

Firefly has partnered with the blog Everyday Astronaut to livestream the event. That livestream can be viewed on its website, everydayastronaut.com.

Watch the live stream of our first launch with @Erdayastronaut starting at T-60 minutes, the launch window starts at 6pm PDT on September 2. https://t.co/avo4lnPUuN #Firefly pic.twitter.com/vMre2NV7kG — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) September 2, 2021

The launch will likely also be visible from around the Central Coast.