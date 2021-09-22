Local

Paso Robles named one of the best small towns to retire to in America, magazine says

Freshly cut hay bales are stacked in a golden field just off Vineyard Road outside of Paso Robles.
Freshly cut hay bales are stacked in a golden field just off Vineyard Road outside of Paso Robles. Mark Nakamura nakamuraphoto.com

The city of Paso Robles continues to collect accolades.

The latest? It’s listed as one of the 10 best small towns for retirees in the United States, according to Travel + Leisure Magazine.

“A walkable downtown features restaurants ranging from casual coffee shops to upscale dining, shops, galleries, breweries, wine tasting rooms, and entertainment,” the magazine wrote. “Nearby, wineries are set among picturesque rolling hills, many with outdoor areas for picnics.”

The magazine also highlighted the city’s, temperate weather, access to outdoor activities such as golf, camping and biking, and its Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, along with its proximity to San Francisco and Los Angeles and the coast.

Roughly 5,000 of Paso Robles’ 30,000 residents are 65 or older, according to the latest population estimates from Census Reporter. Travel + Leisure mentions the numerous retirement communities and access to healthcare as benefits for residents of retirement age.

Also making the magazine’s list:

In March, Country Living Magazine listed Paso Robles as one of the 10 best small towns in the United States, and in June the “Today Show” included it on its list of “Best Summer Getaways.”

