Field of Light in Paso Robles adds new dates, third art installation planned

Big things are in the works at Sensorio in Paso Robles.

First off, Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio, the popular outdoor art installation off Highway 46 East, has extended its run to Jan. 2, 2022.

And coming up, Sensorio is looking to add additional art installations and facilities.

The Field of Light features 15 acres of rolling hills covered with 58,000 stemmed spheres illuminated by fiber optics. It originally opened in May 2019.

“It’s a really calming, zen-like experience to be out in the field,” Sensorio executive director Paul Haught said of the display. “It’s just stunning, and it’s hard to imagine it until you’re standing in the middle of it, seeing the California oaks silhouetted against the sky watching the sunset.”

Sensorio added a second art installation in April. Light Towers features 69 towers with a total of 17,000 glowing wine bottles as a tribute to local vineyards.

Sensorio will have a new attraction when it reopens: 69 “Light Towers” made of 17,000 wine bottles filled with glowing optic fibers that change colors in time with music. CHRIS HARDY PHOTOGRAPHY photo by Chris Hardy

Both illuminated installations were created by British artist Bruce Munro, who is working on a prototype for a third art piece for Sensorio, Haught said.

More information on the design will be revealed closer to the installation’s opening — which will likely be the summer of 2022, Haught said.

“It really depends on what the concept is and what it will take to develop it,” he said.

New building in the works also

Sensorio is also in the process of designing a 2,500-square-foot building with a full-service kitchen and bar. There, the venue plans to host wedding rehearsal dinners, corporate events and meals featuring local wineries.

Construction will start in three to four months, and the building should be complete by the summer of 2022, Haught said.

While Sensorio is currently dedicated to Munro’s art, the venue may invite other artists to display their work alongside his, Haught said, potentially as a daytime exhibit.

What’s special about Sensorio?

“The blend of art and nature,” Haught said. “It’s a beautiful setting.”

The Super Flower Blood Moon rises Wednesday night over the Field of Light at Sensorio. Peter Schroeder

Sensorio hours, tickets and more

Located at 4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles, Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio is open 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets, which can be purchased online or onsite, cost $31.50 to $41 each, or for $9.50 to $20 children under 12. Children younger than 2 enter for free.

VIP tickets cost $81 to $110 apiece, and include access to a terrace, an Airstream bar, private tables and fire pits. VIP ticket holders can also enter first when the exhibit opens each day.

For more information, call 805-226-4287, email info@sensoriopaso.com or visit sensoriopaso.com.