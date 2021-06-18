SLO County city featured as ‘best summer getaway’ on ‘Today Show’

The Today Show included Paso Robles in a segment on the “Best Summer Getaways” for 2021.

San Luis Obispo County is reopening from state coronavirus restrictions just in time for summer travel — and the “Today Show” featured Paso Robles in a list of the best places to visit.

The NBC morning show on Friday highlighted the city and Paso Robles wine country as its West Coast destination on a list of “Best Summer Getaways” during the Third Hour portion of the program.

“Of course, we’ve all heard of Napa and Sonoma, but what about Paso Robles?” said Mark Ellwood, host of Bloomberg’s Travel Genius podcast, during the segment. “Right in the Central Coast — pinot noirs, zinfandels, over 250 wineries there, but not somewhere everyone has come across.”

The Paso Robles feature included Travel Paso promotional footage of visitors riding horses through vineyards with rolling hills in the background.

“California is back open and wants tourists again,” Ellwood said. “Look at that gorgeous landscape.”

The segment also showed the Field of Light at Sensorio, and the host discussed the attraction’s new Light Towers installation.

“This summer, the artist Bruce Munro has done a site-specific installation in Paso Robles,” Ellwood said. “He’s known for his beautiful, sort of, light sculptures, and he’s doing a wine bottle-inspired one around this landscape through the end of September.”

The Today Show website also touted the Stables Inn in the 700 block of Spring Street as place for visitors to rest their heads.

“We’ve got a lovely downtown inn that’s super Californian,” Ellwood said. “Who wouldn’t want a weekend there?”

