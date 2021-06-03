This Paso Robles olive oil producer ranks among the best in the world

Pasolivo in Paso Robles won five gold awards at the New York Olive Oil Competition’s 2021 World Olive Oil Competition. The Tribune

A Paso Robles olive oil company recently netted a number of top honors at an international competition — ranking the local producer among the best in the world.

Pasolivo Olive Oil, which grows olives on 140 acres in west Paso Robles, won five gold awards at the annual New York Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC) World Olive Oil Competition, “the world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest,” according to a company news release.

“These latest accolades are a testament to the unrivaled standards and processes we’ve put into place to ensure that all who try Pasolivo truly understand what a premium olive oil should taste like,” Pasolivo owner Brian Dirk said in the release. “It also shows the world that when you commit to sustainable farming practices and honor the land, it results in a product that is superior in every way.”

Pasolivo’s Tuscan, California, Classic, Cucina extra virgin and limited-edition II Signolo olive oils received top accolades at the competition. The Paso Robles producer competed against 1,200 entries from 29 countries.

The NYIOOC gave 790 awards overall, 68 of which went to olive oil producers from the United States.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pasolivo received four gold awards at the competition in 2020.

“Each of our olive oils is created with a great deal of care and passion using olives we grow, harvest, blend and bottle on our 140-acre property in Paso Robles,” Marisa Bloch Gaytan, Pasolivo’s master blender, said in the release. “We are truly honored to be recognized by the olive oil world’s top authorities, who understand, appreciate and know better than anyone what it takes to create a genuinely special olive oil.”

In addition to its ranch on Vineyard Drive, which is open daily for tastings, Pasolivo has a tasting room at 1229 Park St. in downtown Paso Robles.