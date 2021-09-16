SLO Women’s March co-founder appointed to fill vacant Morro Bay City Council seat

Morro Bay’s City Council has appointed a new council member to fill the vacancy left by Robert “Red” Davis, who died July 24 at the age of 76.

Jen Ford, a local business owner, Morro Bay Planning commissioner and co-founder of Women’s March SLO, was named the newest member of the council at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The reason why I applied is that I love my city that I’ve lived in since 2011,” Ford told The Tribune on Thursday. “I turned in the application with my full commitment saying, ‘I’m ready for this. And I will help my community with all of my being, because I love it so much, and, and I know that the future of Morro Bay needs people that are willing to listen to our community because we are the voice of the community.”

Ford, who worked with Davis on various community projects over the past few years, including a school safe crossings program, said he encouraged her to run before his death.

“I have Red’s City Council binder, and it says in bold writing, in large print “Listen, care, respond,” Ford said. “Those were the words that he lived by. And, that is what I want to bring to this position. Then I will have honored his legacy.”

Under the municipal code, Ford will hold the seat until a special election in June 2022, according to a city news release.

The winner of that election will serve a term running through the end of 2024, the city said.

Jen Ford was appointed to the Morro Bay City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Her appointment lasts until a special election is held in June 2022. City of Morro Bay

“Jen’s history of community service and her participation on numerous citizen committees and boards demonstrates her passionate commitment to improving the quality life of our residents,” said Mayor John Headding in the release. “She has worked hard to make sure all voices are heard, especially when important decisions are made. I look forward to working with her on the City Council.”

Ford was one of two candidates reviewed by the council for the position. Sean Green was the other to seek appointment for the role.

Ford’s background

Ford and her husband Travis own and operate Rock Harbor Marketing. They have two children, who live with them in Morro Bay.

During that time, she has served as the PTA president for Del Mar Elementary and has volunteered for several local nonprofits.

Along with Morro Bay Councilmember Dawn Addis and others, Ford helped organize a Women’s March rally in downtown San Luis Obispo on Jan. 21, 2017, shortly after former President Donald Trump was inaugurated. The march drawan estimated 7,000 to 10,000 people.

Dawn Addis, left, Jen Ford, Andrea Chmelik and Pat Harris make up four of the five leaders of Women’s March San Luis Obispo. Together with Terry Parry, the women spent 2017 advocating for and organizing on behalf of progressive causes. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Ford worked with other activists to parlay the march into an organization dedicated to progressive causes, including immigrant rights, religious tolerance and women’s empowerment, in addition to many others.

“We saw a huge surge in the beginning,” Ford said in a 2018 Tribune story. “During the march, after the march, but continued activism by those who have said, ‘I’ve never been involved in activism in any shape or form.’ And now, some of them are leading groups, some of them are just highly involved.”

Ford told The Tribune on Thursday that she believes her background in activism “shouldn’t be considered partisan” or impact her role on the council. She was seated after being sworn in on Tuesday.

“I feel like the issues that I’ve addressed should be human issues, which should be considered in a nonpartisan anyway,” Ford said. “Some of these issues are human rights issues. And I think it’s important to have leadership that does their homework and does consider diversity and gender equality and all these things to be important and valuable. So, I personally don’t don’t see a problem with (a background in activism).”

She plans to hold office hours with members of the public, as Davis did when he served.

“I want to be reachable, and I want to be approachable to people, even if they don’t agree with something that I have said,” Ford said. “I believe that all residents in our city should have a say. Anyone who takes the time to give input deserved to be heard. I don’t want them to feel judged or unheard.”

Morro Bay from above. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Her promise in serving Morro Bay

In her application, Ford vowed to be civil, respectful, responsive and engaged as a member of the Morro Bay City Council.

“I want to do what I can to help maintain and steer the community’s development as we face economic and physical challenges from climate change and other factors,” Ford said. “I’m a natural troubleshooter, and I know I can contribute to the success of our city.”

Ford said the biggest city challenges facing the city include: affordable housing, the development of the Vistra Corp. property (the former Morro Bay Power Plant site), increasing revenue for the city to fund Morro Bay staff, environmental impacts due to climate change, supporting the Morro Bay Harbor Department, keeping the harbor clean and “developing the city into a place where residents want to live full time.”

