Public memorial planned for late Morro Bay Councilman Robert ‘Red’ Davis

A memorial to celebrate the life of Morro Bay City Councilman Robert “Red” Davis will be held next week.

The public event will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in Cloisters Park, 2501 Coral Ave. in Morro Bay.

Davis, 76, died peacefully at his home on July 24, after serving on the council since late 2016.

Friends, neighbors, City Council members, government employees and community members are encouraged to attend the public event, which is being hosted by Davis’ family and the city of Morro Bay, according to a news release.

“The outpouring of support and love to Red’s family and to the city team since his passing has been absolutely incredible and heartwarming,” Morro Bay city manager Scott Collins said in the release. “We encourage all of those who were touched by Red in some way to attend this event to honor his life.”

Attendees are asked to arrive early.

Participants are also encouraged to ride their bicycles to the memorial, as Davis was an avid cycling enthusiast. A bike valet will be available for safe and secure parking.

The main parking lot at Cloisters Park will be reserved for Davis’s family members and for those with disabilities, as well as for event set-up purposes. General parking will be available at Cloisters Park in the adjacent dirt field.

Event overflow parking will be available at the Spencer’s Fresh Market parking lot at 2650 Main St. A trolley will take people to and from the event.

Unvaccinated attendees should wear face masks due to a rise in local COVID-19 cases, organizers said, and others may consider wearing masks as well.

Davis’ family has asked that, in lieu of providing flowers, folks consider donating to Bike SLO County in Red’s name.

To donate, go to https://secure.bikeslocounty.org/np/clients/bikeslocounty/donation.jsp?forwardedFromSecureDomain=1&campaign=7.