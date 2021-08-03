18 cases of COVID Delta variant detected in SLO County in past week, health officials say

Eighteen cases of the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant have been detected in San Luis Obispo County in the past week, the county Public Health Department says, as the county continues to see a surge in local cases of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the county reported 368 new cases of COVID-19, a roughly 45% increase over the previous week’s total of 253 new cases.

The county also reported two new deaths due to coronavirus, one of a resident in their 60s and another in their 80s.

In total, 267 SLO County residents have died due to COVID-19.

“It is painful to report that this disease has taken the life of two more valued members of our community, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, and loved ones,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release.

In the release, Borenstein urged residents to get vaccinated to help prevent spread of the Delta variant.

The Delta variant is considered a “variant of concern” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, and more severe disease resulting in increased hospitalizations or deaths.

According to the county Public Health Department, only a small percent of COVID-19 cases are sequenced to determine their strain, so the actual number of Delta variant cases in the county is likely “considerably higher.“

“The Delta variant is here and we are seeing its impact,” she said. “Nobody wants to experience this illness or see our local health care system stretched by a surge in cases. If you have been waiting, I urge you to make an appointment or walk in and get your vaccine.”

The county had a seven-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5.4% as of Tuesday, up 0.7% from the previous week, according to California Department of Public Health data.

Here’s how local coronavirus case numbers from the past week break down day-by-day:

July 28: 59





July 29: 60

July 30: 57

July 31: 40





Sunday: 43

Monday: 51

Tuesday: 76

In total, 22,356 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the past week in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 63

Atascadero: 57

Templeton: 21

Santa Margarita: 2

Creston: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 52

Nipomo: 30

Grover Beach: 22

Oceano: 8

Pismo Beach: 8

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 68

Los Osos: 11

Morro Bay: 10

Cayucos: 5

Cambria: 3

Cal Poly (campus residents): 1

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 56 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 482

Recovered cases: 21,605

People recovering at home: 474

People receiving hospital care: 8

Total people in intensive care units: 3

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 267

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 4,366

San Luis Obispo: 4,196

California Men’s Colony: 2,383

Atascadero: 2,211

Nipomo: 1,653

Arroyo Grande: 1,618

Grover Beach: 936

Oceano: 716

Templeton: 714

Cal Poly (campus residents): 659

San Miguel: 552

Los Osos: 547

Morro Bay: 469

Pismo Beach: 368

Cambria: 192

Atascadero State Hospital: 188

Santa Margarita: 164

Shandon: 140

Creston: 91

Cayucos: 78

Avila Beach: 31

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 8,420

Hispanic and Latino: 6,991

Other and under investigation: 5,023

Asian and Pacific Islander: 463

Black or African American: 268

Multiracial: 240

American Indian or Alaska Native: 43

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or call 888-634-1123 to register by phone.

The county Public Health Department is currently administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 12 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system. The county Public Health Department is also administering vaccines on a walk-in basis at clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Grover Beach.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To learn more about vaccines offered at the three clinics, or to find out about mobile and pop-up clinics near you, visit RecoverSLO.org/en/when-and-where-can-you-get-vaccinated.aspx. To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

Residents can also find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons. To find shots at pharmacies near you, visit Vaccines.gov.

The SLO County Public Health Department is also offering gift cards for locals who get their vaccine, as well as a raffle for people who help friends and family members get coronavirus shots.