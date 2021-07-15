New Morro Bay fire chief is a familiar face in SLO County

The city of Morro Bay has named a new fire chief — and he’s familiar to many on the North Coast.

Dan McCrain, who is currently serving as a Cambria Community Services District fire captain, will begin his new job as chief of the Morro Bay Fire Department on July 31, filling the position vacated by retiring Fire Chief Steve Knuckles.

Knuckles announced his retirement in March and the city retained him as an interim chief as went through the recruitment process for the new chief, Morro Bay city manager Scott Collins wrote in an email.

McCrain was chosen from a pool of more than 20 candidates “following a comprehensive interview and assessment process,” according to a Cambria CSD news release

“The city is going through some big changes and the fire department will play a large role in seeing these challenges and opportunities through successfully,” Collins said in the release. “Therefore, we need a strong leader and manager to guide these important efforts by working closely with the fire department staff.

“Daniel is the right person for the job, and I look forward to him joining my executive team and leading the fire department.”

Collins told The Tribune that fire service in Morro Bay could be impacted by Texas-based energy company Vistra Corporation’s plan to build the world’s largest battery storage facility on the site of the old Morro Bay Power Plant.

Collins said the agency could also see changes in how fire and emergency services are provided “coming out of the global pandemic.”

McCrain has more than 27 years of experience in fire, paramedic and emergency management service, spending the past five years as a fire captain and paramedic with the Cambria CSD department.

“During his 12-year tenure with Cambria Fire, he oversaw emergency response for his shift, and was in charge of fire prevention, community education, the commercial business inspection program, and coordinating our advanced life support program,” the release stated.

Knuckles served the city for 22 years, beginning as a fire captain paramedic. He was promoted to fire chief in 2012.

“Chief Knuckles has dedicated his life to the fire service and serving the community and leading the Morro Bay Fire Department,” Collins said in March in a Morro Bay news release. “Steve is an exemplary public servant and we greatly appreciate all he has done to transform the department, serve the community and lead the city through this challenging pandemic.”