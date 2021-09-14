Local
Structure fire engulfs building at Camp San Luis Obispo
Firefighters responded to a structure fire Monday night at Camp San Luis Obispo, where they discovered a building fully engulfed in flames, according to Cal Fire.
The fire spread throughout the 40-by-40-foot building, which was located at O’Connor Way and Sutter Avenue, Cal Fire noted in a Twitter post at about 10:40 p.m.
The crew tweeted they’d be on scene for two to three hours for mop-up duties.
It’s unclear what type of building burned or what the cause of the fire was. Cal Fire didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
More information will be updated as it becomes available.
Comments