Local

Structure fire engulfs building at Camp San Luis Obispo

Cal Fire firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire at at Camp San Luis Obispo on Monday night.
Cal Fire firefighters work to extinguish a structure fire at at Camp San Luis Obispo on Monday night. Cal Fire Twitter post

Firefighters responded to a structure fire Monday night at Camp San Luis Obispo, where they discovered a building fully engulfed in flames, according to Cal Fire.

The fire spread throughout the 40-by-40-foot building, which was located at O’Connor Way and Sutter Avenue, Cal Fire noted in a Twitter post at about 10:40 p.m.

The crew tweeted they’d be on scene for two to three hours for mop-up duties.

It’s unclear what type of building burned or what the cause of the fire was. Cal Fire didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

More information will be updated as it becomes available.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service