All San Luis Obispo County outdoor burns have been suspended to reduce fire risk

Cal Fire has announced a temporary ban on San Luis Obispo County outdoor fires, effective Saturday, due to dry conditions and a number of firefighting resources pulled away to fight blazes in Northern California.

The agency is suspending indefinitely “all outdoor open burning” including “campfires, warming fires and ceremonial fires” in an attempt to prevent blazes.

The suspension will be reassessed when “critical fire conditions decline and the amount of fire suppression resources committed to the large fires become locally available,” the release stated.

The burns apply to state and local jurisdictions where fire agencies are responsible for wildfire protection.

“In specific locations, above ground charcoal only barbecues within organized campgrounds or picnic areas may be acceptable by the responsible jurisdiction for the site,” the release noted. “The public is cautioned that they are liable for any fire they lose control over.”

Cal Fire is asking residents to make sure they’re prepared for wildfires, including keeping 100 feet of defensible space around every home.

Defensible space is “the buffer you create between a building on your property and the grass, trees, shrubs, or any wildland area that surround it,” according to Cal Fire’s website.

For additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires go to www.ReadyForWildfire.org.