Fire burns multiple RVs at Paso Robles dealership

Update 10:45 p.m.

The fire is out, per fire scanner traffic, and mop-up will take about three hours.





Original Story







County Fire and the Paso Robles Fire Department responded to report of a commercial fire at the Sky River RV dealership at about 10:30 p.m., Saturday.

Three RVs were involved and propane tanks could be heard exploding, according to the fire scanner traffic. The business is located at 2552 Theatre Drive.

The firefighters communicated, via the scanner, that the fire was contained to the RVs and priority was protecting the building nearby.

This a breaking news story. Check back for the latest updates.