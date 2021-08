A vegetation fire burned on Highway 46 East near Geneseo Road across from Tobin James Cellars. The wildfire was about 65 acres and 75% contained on Saturday evening, Cal Fire said.

Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire that burned on Highway 46 East near Geneseo Road in Paso Robles.

The fire started across from Tobin James Cellars around 5 p.m. Saturday., according to Cal Fire.

The wildfire was about 65 acres and 75% contained on Saturday evening, the agency said.

Cal Fire and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were on the scene of the blaze.

Cal Fire said exhaust carbon particles caused the fire.