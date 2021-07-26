Woman killed in fiery car crash off Highway 41

A firefighter sprays a vehicle that caught on fire after a woman traveling on Highway 41 veered off the road and crashed into a concrete drain. The CHP has not yet released the name of the woman, who died from injuries she sustained during the crash.

A woman died on Sunday evening after her car veered off Highway 41 near Shandon and crashed, causing a fire that burned into nearby vegetation, according to the CHP.

The woman was driving a Volkswagen Jetta on the highway “at a high rate of speed” north of Shedd Canyon Road about 6:55 p.m., a CHP news release said.

The vehicle veered toward the right side of the roadway “for unknown reasons,” entered a descending drainage ditch and hit a concrete drain, the release said.

According to the CHP, the front of the car crashed into the drain, causing it to rotate in a clockwise direction. The left side of the car hit the road before it came to rest in the ditch facing south, the agency said.

The impact caused the car to catch on fire and become fully engulfed in flames, according to the release.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The woman was able to crawl out the driver’s side of the vehicle while she was on fire, the CHP, but she ultimately died from her injuries next to the car.

Cal Fire responded to the scene and extinguished the car fire, along with a nearby vegetation fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire that spread from the car crash to a 60-foot by 100-foot area, according to a Cal Fire tweet.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office responded to take possession of the driver’s body.

The CHP has not yet identified the driver who died in the crash and is still investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER