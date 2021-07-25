CHP officer headed to call is injured but OK after hitting tree in Santa Margarita

A California Highway Patrol officer was airlifted to a hospital after his patrol car crashed into a tree in Santa Margarita, but by Saturday evening was reported to be doing well and available again for duty.

The officer, responding to a report of a hit-and-run, was driving 55 mph on Parkhill Road south of Stagecoach Canyon Road at 8:55 a.m. Saturday, the CHP stated in a news release.

He looked at his onboard computer to verify an address and the 2018 Dodge Charger drifted slightly to the right, according to the CHP, left the roadway and drove over an oak tree root.

The patrol vehicle traveled “out of control” before the front end hit a large oak tree, the news release stated.

With a visible injury, he was taken by helicopter to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, according to the CHP.

But the injuries turned out to be minor, the CHP said, and the officer was treated and released to full duty.